4856 Raven Run

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

This Townhome Is Great!!! Large Kitchen with Hardwood, Open Floor Plan, Private Patio and Spacious Master Bedroom!!! (Jack/Jill with Tub and Shower).



Oversized Two Car Garage with an unfinished basement for additional storage.



Includes-- Access to Two Pools/Clubhouse/Tennis Courts, Grounds Maintenance, Water and Trash Removal.

Washer and Dryer included!!!



You will not be disappointed! Please call me with any questions or to set up a showing!

This Townhome Is Great!!! Large Kitchen with Hardwood, Open Floor Plan, Private Patio and Spacious Master Bedroom!!! (Jack/Jill with Tub and Shower).



Oversized Two Car Garage with an unfinished basement for additional storage.



Includes-- Access to Two Pools/Clubhouse/Tennis Courts, Grounds Maintenance, Water and Trash Removal.

Washer and Dryer included!!!



You will not be disappointed! Please call me with any questions or to set up a showing!