4856 Raven Run

Amenities
This Townhome Is Great!!! Large Kitchen with Hardwood, Open Floor Plan, Private Patio and Spacious Master Bedroom!!! (Jack/Jill with Tub and Shower).
Oversized Two Car Garage with an unfinished basement for additional storage.
Includes-- Access to Two Pools/Clubhouse/Tennis Courts, Grounds Maintenance, Water and Trash Removal.
Washer and Dryer included!!!
You will not be disappointed! Please call me with any questions or to set up a showing!
This Townhome Is Great!!! Large Kitchen with Hardwood, Open Floor Plan, Private Patio and Spacious Master Bedroom!!! (Jack/Jill with Tub and Shower).
Oversized Two Car Garage with an unfinished basement for additional storage.
Includes-- Access to Two Pools/Clubhouse/Tennis Courts, Grounds Maintenance, Water and Trash Removal.
Washer and Dryer included!!!
You will not be disappointed! Please call me with any questions or to set up a showing!