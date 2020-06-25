Amenities

4381 Crestone Circle Available 06/01/19 Executive Style Home in Desirable Broadlands! - This home is not only spacious, it offers amazing upgrades! True gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, built in kitchen-aid side by side stainless fridge, 6 burner gas stove top, double ovens, trash compactor, center island, tons of cabinets. Kitchen overlooks the large family room with gas log fireplace and custom wet bar area. The formal living room adds an additional fireplace and adjoins the formal dining room. You will find a main floor office, laundry room with wash sink & cabinets along with a 3/4 bath, walk-in shower. The grand stairway leads to the second level where you will find a bonus room with built in speakers/surround sound and an additional fireplace. Two additional spacious bedrooms are serviced by a roomy bathroom with double sinks & tub/shower. Amazing master retreat features double doors to a private balcony, walk-in shower, his & hers vanities, custom closet with built in dressers & shelving, dry bar area with mini-fridge and a fourth double sided fireplace! The basement can be used as a guest retreat or a gym and also offers plenty of storage.



