397 Interlocken Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Interlocken/Broomfield One Bedroom: ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 260290



ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL: Expires (5/31/2020). One of five total available one bedroom floor plans at the community, 2 units ready for May move, one for June, one July.



Ideally located between Boulder & Denver in the Interlocken Advanced Technology Park. Surrounded by outstanding dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation! Hike / Bike nearby trails, golf at Omni Interlocken Golf Course, or shop at the Flatiron Crossing Mall. Live Green: property is LEED Gold certified.



ENJOY LIFE!

Resort style pool w/ sundeck, fitness center, resident lounge w/ clubroom, business center, Landscaped courtyards, Rooftop deck w/ fireplace & BBQ. Pet park + paw wash; resident parking garage w/ Electric car charging, Luxer One package room

LOVE BEING HOME:



Stainless steel appliances, pendant lights in kitchens, Wood-style floors, Washer & dryer in every apartment, Ceiling fans, Spacious walk-in closets + Expansive windows.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260290

Property Id 260290



(RLNE5741500)