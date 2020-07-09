All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3958 W 126th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3958 W 126th Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

3958 W 126th Ave

3958 West 126th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3958 West 126th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3958 W 126th Ave Available 06/05/20 Corner lot, backs to open space, updates! - The open concept home sits back off the corner making it even more private. Big deck out back is nice to sit and relax or entertain. Kitchen is updated with granite counters & nice appliances. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling is located upstairs along with a second bedroom. There is a bedroom on the main floor along with another bathroom. Basement is finished with a third bathroom and a storage room.

Pets Negotiable
Non Student
Sorry, No Roomates

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities, put in own name.

lease dates: 6/5/2020 - 5/31/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5799146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 W 126th Ave have any available units?
3958 W 126th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3958 W 126th Ave have?
Some of 3958 W 126th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3958 W 126th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3958 W 126th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 W 126th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3958 W 126th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3958 W 126th Ave offer parking?
No, 3958 W 126th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3958 W 126th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3958 W 126th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 W 126th Ave have a pool?
No, 3958 W 126th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3958 W 126th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3958 W 126th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 W 126th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3958 W 126th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College