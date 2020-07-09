Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3958 W 126th Ave Available 06/05/20 Corner lot, backs to open space, updates! - The open concept home sits back off the corner making it even more private. Big deck out back is nice to sit and relax or entertain. Kitchen is updated with granite counters & nice appliances. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling is located upstairs along with a second bedroom. There is a bedroom on the main floor along with another bathroom. Basement is finished with a third bathroom and a storage room.



Pets Negotiable

Non Student

Sorry, No Roomates



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities, put in own name.



lease dates: 6/5/2020 - 5/31/2021



