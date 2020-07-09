355 Coral Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities carport gym parking

Lots of room to spread out. Great Broomfield home in a quiet neighborhood near parks. This home has a 3 bedrooms to include one bedroom with an attached bathroom. The kitchen is good size with adjacent dining room, living, fireplace, and additional that is perfect for reading, music, or fitness. There is a large finished basement with extra room that can be used as a bedroom, large living room with bar, and additional storage. There is a 1/2 bath in the basement and washer dryer hook ups.



The is a two car carport and additional driveway space for parking. There is a good size backyard and additional storage closet.



For more information please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068