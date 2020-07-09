All apartments in Broomfield
355 Coral Street

355 Coral Street · No Longer Available
Location

355 Coral Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
gym
fireplace
extra storage
Lots of room to spread out. Great Broomfield home in a quiet neighborhood near parks. This home has a 3 bedrooms to include one bedroom with an attached bathroom. The kitchen is good size with adjacent dining room, living, fireplace, and additional that is perfect for reading, music, or fitness. There is a large finished basement with extra room that can be used as a bedroom, large living room with bar, and additional storage. There is a 1/2 bath in the basement and washer dryer hook ups.

The is a two car carport and additional driveway space for parking. There is a good size backyard and additional storage closet.

For more information please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Coral Street have any available units?
355 Coral Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Coral Street have?
Some of 355 Coral Street's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Coral Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 Coral Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Coral Street pet-friendly?
No, 355 Coral Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 355 Coral Street offer parking?
Yes, 355 Coral Street offers parking.
Does 355 Coral Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Coral Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Coral Street have a pool?
No, 355 Coral Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 Coral Street have accessible units?
No, 355 Coral Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Coral Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Coral Street does not have units with dishwashers.

