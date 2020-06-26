2740 Canossa Dr

Amenities

Available 07/01/19 Beautiful House in Broomfield - Property Id: 128491



Available 07/01/2019 is this 2 story 3BR/2.5BA/1789SF single family house in Willow Run close to Zuni and 128th Avenue in Broomfield. The main floor has the Living Room, Family Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, half bath and laundry room with full sized washer and dryer. Upstairs you'll find the Master Suite with Jacuzzi tub and walk in closet plus two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom and the unfinished lower level has 950 square feet. Located in the Adams 12 School District with Mountain View Elementary, Westlake Middle and Legacy High Schools assigned. Features include central air conditioning, attached two car garage, fenced yard with sprinkler system and more. Owners take care of the seasonal maintenance on the sprinkler system, tenants maintain the yard and pay all utilities.

