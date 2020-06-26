All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 2740 Canossa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2740 Canossa Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

2740 Canossa Dr

2740 Canossa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2740 Canossa Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful House in Broomfield - Property Id: 128491

Available 07/01/2019 is this 2 story 3BR/2.5BA/1789SF single family house in Willow Run close to Zuni and 128th Avenue in Broomfield. The main floor has the Living Room, Family Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, half bath and laundry room with full sized washer and dryer. Upstairs you'll find the Master Suite with Jacuzzi tub and walk in closet plus two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom and the unfinished lower level has 950 square feet. Located in the Adams 12 School District with Mountain View Elementary, Westlake Middle and Legacy High Schools assigned. Features include central air conditioning, attached two car garage, fenced yard with sprinkler system and more. Owners take care of the seasonal maintenance on the sprinkler system, tenants maintain the yard and pay all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128491
Property Id 128491

(RLNE4944160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Canossa Dr have any available units?
2740 Canossa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 Canossa Dr have?
Some of 2740 Canossa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Canossa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Canossa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Canossa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2740 Canossa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2740 Canossa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2740 Canossa Dr offers parking.
Does 2740 Canossa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2740 Canossa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Canossa Dr have a pool?
No, 2740 Canossa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2740 Canossa Dr have accessible units?
No, 2740 Canossa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Canossa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2740 Canossa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College