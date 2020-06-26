18 Evergreen St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Townhouse in Broomfield - Property Id: 131701



Qualified parties may lease this two bedroom townhouse. It is clean with new carpet, flooring, and paint. There is ground floor access, patio, and off street parking for two vehicles. All of the usual appliances are included as well as an in house washer dryer. It has AC and plenty of storage in the finished basement. Community amenities include an executive golf course, swimming pool (with guard) and tennis courts. The community is family friendly with good neighbors and excellent schools. Must pass background and credit checks. Available on or before July 1. Call or text Bob at 720.312.3991. Asking $1,795/Mo.

No Dogs Allowed



