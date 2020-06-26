All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

18 Evergreen St.

18 Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Evergreen Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Townhouse in Broomfield - Property Id: 131701

Qualified parties may lease this two bedroom townhouse. It is clean with new carpet, flooring, and paint. There is ground floor access, patio, and off street parking for two vehicles. All of the usual appliances are included as well as an in house washer dryer. It has AC and plenty of storage in the finished basement. Community amenities include an executive golf course, swimming pool (with guard) and tennis courts. The community is family friendly with good neighbors and excellent schools. Must pass background and credit checks. Available on or before July 1. Call or text Bob at 720.312.3991. Asking $1,795/Mo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131701p
Property Id 131701

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5018144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Evergreen St. have any available units?
18 Evergreen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Evergreen St. have?
Some of 18 Evergreen St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Evergreen St. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Evergreen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Evergreen St. pet-friendly?
No, 18 Evergreen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 18 Evergreen St. offer parking?
Yes, 18 Evergreen St. offers parking.
Does 18 Evergreen St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Evergreen St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Evergreen St. have a pool?
Yes, 18 Evergreen St. has a pool.
Does 18 Evergreen St. have accessible units?
No, 18 Evergreen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Evergreen St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Evergreen St. has units with dishwashers.
