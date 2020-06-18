160 Kohl Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Darling, Old Broomfield Ranch Home - Available August 2019 - Charming and well-maintained brick ranch home in the heart of Broomfield Heights. Lovely, fenced backyard, great for entertaining.

Great location for commuters to Denver and North on 287. Near to schools, trails, and parks.



3 blocks from Emerald Elementary. Short walk to Broomfield Community Park. Close to Broomfield Heights Middle school, only blocks to local restaurants and shopping, easy access to Boulder and Denver.



No smoking on the premises.



No Cats Allowed



