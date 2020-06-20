All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 152 Willow Place South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
152 Willow Place South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

152 Willow Place South

152 Willow Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

152 Willow Place South, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
152 Willow Place South Available 04/03/19 Remodeled Broomfield Beauty for Lease on a Cul-de-Sac! - This home is getting a makeover! New Paint! New Floors! Updated Kitchen and bathroom!
It's a great house now, but will be a stunning home when it's done!

Bi-level living, with formal dining area, living area and recreation room with a fireplace! Large kitchen with new counters and plenty of cabinet space. These pictures are the BEFORE pictures! Attached garage. Four full bedrooms, two full baths, and washer and dryer utility area.

Pets Negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities. Close to Hiking and biking trails, open space, restaurants, shopping, transportation and more!

(RLNE3924355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Willow Place South have any available units?
152 Willow Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Willow Place South have?
Some of 152 Willow Place South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Willow Place South currently offering any rent specials?
152 Willow Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Willow Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Willow Place South is pet friendly.
Does 152 Willow Place South offer parking?
Yes, 152 Willow Place South offers parking.
Does 152 Willow Place South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Willow Place South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Willow Place South have a pool?
No, 152 Willow Place South does not have a pool.
Does 152 Willow Place South have accessible units?
No, 152 Willow Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Willow Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Willow Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College