Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

152 Willow Place South Available 04/03/19 Remodeled Broomfield Beauty for Lease on a Cul-de-Sac! - This home is getting a makeover! New Paint! New Floors! Updated Kitchen and bathroom!

It's a great house now, but will be a stunning home when it's done!



Bi-level living, with formal dining area, living area and recreation room with a fireplace! Large kitchen with new counters and plenty of cabinet space. These pictures are the BEFORE pictures! Attached garage. Four full bedrooms, two full baths, and washer and dryer utility area.



Pets Negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities. Close to Hiking and biking trails, open space, restaurants, shopping, transportation and more!



