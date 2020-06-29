All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

13 Amesbury St

13 Amesbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

13 Amesbury Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Northmoor Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Come see this beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home today! Our pet friendly home has you next to an open field and down the street from a park for easy dog walks and being outside in the summer. You'll have your own patio area as well completely fenced in for privacy. This 3 level home comes with a washer and dryer and as an added bonus, tenant only has to pay for electricity and gas! Comes with 2 assigned parking spots, one being in a car port to keep your car covered during winter. No smoking. Credit and background check required. Pets allowed with additional fees. Deposit of $1950 due at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Amesbury St have any available units?
13 Amesbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Amesbury St have?
Some of 13 Amesbury St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Amesbury St currently offering any rent specials?
13 Amesbury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Amesbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Amesbury St is pet friendly.
Does 13 Amesbury St offer parking?
Yes, 13 Amesbury St offers parking.
Does 13 Amesbury St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Amesbury St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Amesbury St have a pool?
No, 13 Amesbury St does not have a pool.
Does 13 Amesbury St have accessible units?
No, 13 Amesbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Amesbury St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Amesbury St has units with dishwashers.
