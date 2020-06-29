13 Amesbury St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Come see this beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home today! Our pet friendly home has you next to an open field and down the street from a park for easy dog walks and being outside in the summer. You'll have your own patio area as well completely fenced in for privacy. This 3 level home comes with a washer and dryer and as an added bonus, tenant only has to pay for electricity and gas! Comes with 2 assigned parking spots, one being in a car port to keep your car covered during winter. No smoking. Credit and background check required. Pets allowed with additional fees. Deposit of $1950 due at signing.