12993 Sandstone Dr.
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

12993 Sandstone Dr.

12993 Sandstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12993 Sandstone Drive, Broomfield, CO 80021
Great Western Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Brand New Luxury Living in Broomfield!!! - Freshly built 2 Bedroom home in the heart of the new Skyestone Community!! This is a charming ranch style home that offers two HUGE bedrooms and an office nook/flex space along with an open concept kitchen with adjoining dining and great room areas. The light filled sliding glass doors lead to an expansive covered patio and private outdoor space. Laminate wood floors flow throughout the Kitchen, Great Room, Dining and Study areas. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, gray subway tile backsplash, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has gorgeous views of Long's Peak along with spacious vanity and large walk in closet!! The unfinished basement provides ample amounts of storage and flex space!! *This is a 55+ Community* Beautiful Community Rec Center includes Pool and Outdoor Hot Tub, Fitness Center,Tennis Courts, Concierge and Professionally Maintained Trails!!!

Only one occupant must be over the age of 55
No one under the age of 19

CALL NOW to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider. This is an Age Restricted Listing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5295278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12993 Sandstone Dr. have any available units?
12993 Sandstone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12993 Sandstone Dr. have?
Some of 12993 Sandstone Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12993 Sandstone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12993 Sandstone Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12993 Sandstone Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12993 Sandstone Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 12993 Sandstone Dr. offer parking?
No, 12993 Sandstone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12993 Sandstone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12993 Sandstone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12993 Sandstone Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12993 Sandstone Dr. has a pool.
Does 12993 Sandstone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12993 Sandstone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12993 Sandstone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12993 Sandstone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

