12993 Sandstone Dr.

Brand New Luxury Living in Broomfield!!! - Freshly built 2 Bedroom home in the heart of the new Skyestone Community!! This is a charming ranch style home that offers two HUGE bedrooms and an office nook/flex space along with an open concept kitchen with adjoining dining and great room areas. The light filled sliding glass doors lead to an expansive covered patio and private outdoor space. Laminate wood floors flow throughout the Kitchen, Great Room, Dining and Study areas. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, gray subway tile backsplash, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has gorgeous views of Long's Peak along with spacious vanity and large walk in closet!! The unfinished basement provides ample amounts of storage and flex space!! *This is a 55+ Community* Beautiful Community Rec Center includes Pool and Outdoor Hot Tub, Fitness Center,Tennis Courts, Concierge and Professionally Maintained Trails!!!



Only one occupant must be over the age of 55

No one under the age of 19



*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*



No Pets Allowed



