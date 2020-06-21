1158 Opal Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1848808.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,025 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, lots of natural light, and access to the community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from one of the 2 patios. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Zangs Spur Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Original Pizza, Brothers BBQ, Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Kohl Elementary School, Broomfield Heights Middle School, and Broomfield High School.



Dogs under 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, snow removal, and recycling.



