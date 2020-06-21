All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 1158 Opal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1158 Opal Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

1158 Opal Street

1158 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1158 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1848808.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,025 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, lots of natural light, and access to the community clubhouse, pool, and fitness center. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from one of the 2 patios. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Zangs Spur Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Starbucks, Original Pizza, Brothers BBQ, Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Kohl Elementary School, Broomfield Heights Middle School, and Broomfield High School.

Dogs under 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, snow removal, and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1848808.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Opal Street have any available units?
1158 Opal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 Opal Street have?
Some of 1158 Opal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Opal Street currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Opal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Opal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1158 Opal Street is pet friendly.
Does 1158 Opal Street offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Opal Street does offer parking.
Does 1158 Opal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 Opal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Opal Street have a pool?
Yes, 1158 Opal Street has a pool.
Does 1158 Opal Street have accessible units?
No, 1158 Opal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Opal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 Opal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College