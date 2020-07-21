1137 Sequerra St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great property located in a cozy community conveniently located in Broomfield. Property includes a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace, formal dining area that opens up to a personal courtyard style private patio! Kitchen includes stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! Updated full bath, nice sized 3rd bedroom located in the back of the home, Master bedroom located in the back of the home includes 2 big closets and a 4pc maser bath that has a private entrance to the courtyard patio. Large 2nd bedroom with french doors, nice closet space and a big window looking out to the courtyard. Property also includes 2 car garage, a/c and trash pick up. Great Broomfield location, close to schools, transportation and shopping! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com