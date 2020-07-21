All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:09 PM

1137 Sequerra St

1137 Sequerra Street · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Sequerra Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great property located in a cozy community conveniently located in Broomfield. Property includes a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace, formal dining area that opens up to a personal courtyard style private patio! Kitchen includes stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! Updated full bath, nice sized 3rd bedroom located in the back of the home, Master bedroom located in the back of the home includes 2 big closets and a 4pc maser bath that has a private entrance to the courtyard patio. Large 2nd bedroom with french doors, nice closet space and a big window looking out to the courtyard. Property also includes 2 car garage, a/c and trash pick up. Great Broomfield location, close to schools, transportation and shopping! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Sequerra St have any available units?
1137 Sequerra St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Sequerra St have?
Some of 1137 Sequerra St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Sequerra St currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Sequerra St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Sequerra St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Sequerra St is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Sequerra St offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Sequerra St offers parking.
Does 1137 Sequerra St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Sequerra St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Sequerra St have a pool?
No, 1137 Sequerra St does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Sequerra St have accessible units?
No, 1137 Sequerra St does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Sequerra St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Sequerra St has units with dishwashers.
