All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy

5070 Golden Eagle Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5070 Golden Eagle Parkway, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fenced back yard, and a great loft area upstairs. Close to grocery store and schools. Available first week of January.

No smoking. No growing. No students.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

An image of your valid photo ID may be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we may be unable to show you this property.

All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

For showings or questions please contact:

Brad Rowe
720-448-6951
brad@dakotamgmt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy have any available units?
5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
Is 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy offer parking?
No, 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy have a pool?
No, 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5070 Golden Eagle Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College