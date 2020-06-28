Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

4867 Mt. Belford Drive Available 11/01/19 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Brighton! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the city of Brighton. This home offers approximately 2,700 sq. ft. of living space. Many upgrades. Game room. Unfinished basement adds almost 700 sq.ft.. Area schools include Foundations Academy, Mary E. Pennock Elementary, Bromley East Charter School, Overland Trail Middle, Brighton High, and the Water Tower Park should make access to outdoor recreation easy. For convenience, the new King Soopers can be found nearby. Tenant pays all utilities. Trash included in rent.



AVAILABLE: November 1st!

RENT: $2,300

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,300

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 3-Car Garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/recycle.



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



highpointpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5136000)