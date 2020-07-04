All apartments in Brighton
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

4838 Mount Shavano Street

4838 Mount Shavano Street · No Longer Available
Location

4838 Mount Shavano Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 04/20/20 Modern Farmhouse - Property Id: 259836

Beautiful newer construction modern farmhouse with elevated ceilings and filled with natural light! Open concept in main level with living room, dining room and luxurious kitchen which features high-end oak cabinets, quartz countertops, a large center island with bar seating and upscale stainless steel appliances. Past the kitchen you will find a large pantry, powder room and laundry room connecting to the oversized 2 car garage. The second level provides two bedrooms sharing a jack and jill bathroom and a spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet and a grand bathroom featuring a walk-in tile shower and double sinks. Downstairs you will find a large unfinished basement with high ceilings, perfect for adding another bedroom, bathroom, and family room. This home has a high-efficiency AC & furnace. Rent includes a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, park, playground, recycling, and trash removal! Rent in Brighton Crossings close to shops and restaurants with easy access to DIA!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259836
Property Id 259836

(RLNE5696190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 Mount Shavano Street have any available units?
4838 Mount Shavano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 4838 Mount Shavano Street have?
Some of 4838 Mount Shavano Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4838 Mount Shavano Street currently offering any rent specials?
4838 Mount Shavano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 Mount Shavano Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4838 Mount Shavano Street is pet friendly.
Does 4838 Mount Shavano Street offer parking?
Yes, 4838 Mount Shavano Street offers parking.
Does 4838 Mount Shavano Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4838 Mount Shavano Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 Mount Shavano Street have a pool?
Yes, 4838 Mount Shavano Street has a pool.
Does 4838 Mount Shavano Street have accessible units?
No, 4838 Mount Shavano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 Mount Shavano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4838 Mount Shavano Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4838 Mount Shavano Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4838 Mount Shavano Street has units with air conditioning.

