4838 Mount Shavano Street

Available 04/20/20 Modern Farmhouse - Property Id: 259836
Beautiful newer construction modern farmhouse with elevated ceilings and filled with natural light! Open concept in main level with living room, dining room and luxurious kitchen which features high-end oak cabinets, quartz countertops, a large center island with bar seating and upscale stainless steel appliances. Past the kitchen you will find a large pantry, powder room and laundry room connecting to the oversized 2 car garage. The second level provides two bedrooms sharing a jack and jill bathroom and a spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet and a grand bathroom featuring a walk-in tile shower and double sinks. Downstairs you will find a large unfinished basement with high ceilings, perfect for adding another bedroom, bathroom, and family room. This home has a high-efficiency AC & furnace. Rent includes a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, park, playground, recycling, and trash removal! Rent in Brighton Crossings close to shops and restaurants with easy access to DIA!
