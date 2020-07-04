4838 Mount Shavano Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Modern Farmhouse - Property Id: 259836



Beautiful newer construction modern farmhouse with elevated ceilings and filled with natural light! Open concept in main level with living room, dining room and luxurious kitchen which features high-end oak cabinets, quartz countertops, a large center island with bar seating and upscale stainless steel appliances. Past the kitchen you will find a large pantry, powder room and laundry room connecting to the oversized 2 car garage. The second level provides two bedrooms sharing a jack and jill bathroom and a spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet and a grand bathroom featuring a walk-in tile shower and double sinks. Downstairs you will find a large unfinished basement with high ceilings, perfect for adding another bedroom, bathroom, and family room. This home has a high-efficiency AC & furnace. Rent includes a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, park, playground, recycling, and trash removal! Rent in Brighton Crossings close to shops and restaurants with easy access to DIA!

