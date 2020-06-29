323 Zuniga

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities internet access

Large Furnished PRIVATE Basement Bedroom with bright window to outside. Single QUIET professionals preferred. The large bathroom with washer/dryer is shared with one gentle elder people who mostly uses the other upstairs bathroom. Close to Front Range Community College and Colorado State University Extension. Close to Barr Lake State Park and to DIA with easy I-76 access to Denver and beyond. Street parking for ONE vehicle only. All utilities, gas, electric, water, sewer, trash, WiFi and cable are included, but bring your own TV. Access is through the house. Common areas are available such as kitchen use, patio or porch use. No stove; No hot plate cooking downstairs. Security deposit required. A reference background check is required.



Please inquire for immediate showing!