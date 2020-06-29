All apartments in Brighton
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

323 Zuniga

323 Zuniga St · No Longer Available
Location

323 Zuniga St, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Large Furnished PRIVATE Basement Bedroom with bright window to outside. Single QUIET professionals preferred. The large bathroom with washer/dryer is shared with one gentle elder people who mostly uses the other upstairs bathroom. Close to Front Range Community College and Colorado State University Extension. Close to Barr Lake State Park and to DIA with easy I-76 access to Denver and beyond. Street parking for ONE vehicle only. All utilities, gas, electric, water, sewer, trash, WiFi and cable are included, but bring your own TV. Access is through the house. Common areas are available such as kitchen use, patio or porch use. No stove; No hot plate cooking downstairs. Security deposit required. A reference background check is required.

Please inquire for immediate showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Zuniga have any available units?
323 Zuniga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 323 Zuniga have?
Some of 323 Zuniga's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Zuniga currently offering any rent specials?
323 Zuniga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Zuniga pet-friendly?
No, 323 Zuniga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 323 Zuniga offer parking?
No, 323 Zuniga does not offer parking.
Does 323 Zuniga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 Zuniga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Zuniga have a pool?
No, 323 Zuniga does not have a pool.
Does 323 Zuniga have accessible units?
No, 323 Zuniga does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Zuniga have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Zuniga does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Zuniga have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Zuniga does not have units with air conditioning.

