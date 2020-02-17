1500 Red Poppy Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Brighton will welcome you with 1,916 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include a master bedroom on the main floor, an office/study room, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Bromley Hishinuma Far. Also nearby are IHOP, King Soopers, Walmart, Prairie Center Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76 and E-470.



Nearby schools include South Elementary School, Vikan Middle School, and Brighton High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.