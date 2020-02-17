All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 1500 Red Poppy Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
1500 Red Poppy Way
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:17 PM

1500 Red Poppy Way

1500 Red Poppy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Red Poppy Way, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Brighton will welcome you with 1,916 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include a master bedroom on the main floor, an office/study room, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Bromley Hishinuma Far. Also nearby are IHOP, King Soopers, Walmart, Prairie Center Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76 and E-470.

Nearby schools include South Elementary School, Vikan Middle School, and Brighton High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Red Poppy Way have any available units?
1500 Red Poppy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 1500 Red Poppy Way have?
Some of 1500 Red Poppy Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Red Poppy Way currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Red Poppy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Red Poppy Way pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Red Poppy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 1500 Red Poppy Way offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Red Poppy Way offers parking.
Does 1500 Red Poppy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Red Poppy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Red Poppy Way have a pool?
No, 1500 Red Poppy Way does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Red Poppy Way have accessible units?
No, 1500 Red Poppy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Red Poppy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Red Poppy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Red Poppy Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 Red Poppy Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College