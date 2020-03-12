117 N 7th Ave

Amenities

Charming, 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 1904 sq ft home available for rent in Brighton, CO. This vintage house was built in the mid 1900â??s and offers authentic finishing's. Home includes a covered front patio, updated kitchen, and faux hardwood floors. Enjoy a large covered patio/deck in the backyard with a fenced in lot. Includes Washer/Dryer. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Brighton or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-85, I-25, I-36, I-76, or I-70. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, water, trash and sewer.



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit may be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins.