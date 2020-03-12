All apartments in Brighton
117 N 7th Ave

117 North 7th Avenue · (303) 750-7070
Location

117 North 7th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming, 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 1904 sq ft home available for rent in Brighton, CO. This vintage house was built in the mid 1900â??s and offers authentic finishing's. Home includes a covered front patio, updated kitchen, and faux hardwood floors. Enjoy a large covered patio/deck in the backyard with a fenced in lot. Includes Washer/Dryer. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Brighton or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-85, I-25, I-36, I-76, or I-70. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, water, trash and sewer.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit may be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 N 7th Ave have any available units?
117 N 7th Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 N 7th Ave have?
Some of 117 N 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 N 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 N 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 N 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 117 N 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 117 N 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 117 N 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 117 N 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 N 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 N 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 117 N 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 117 N 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 N 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 N 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 N 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 N 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 N 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
