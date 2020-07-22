All apartments in Boulder County
Location

6310 Bruntwood Court, Boulder County, CO 80303
Cherryvale - Hoover Hills

Amenities

Boulder Ranch with Large Yard - Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is on a wonderful, quiet cul-de-sac, boasting a 1/3 acre lot. Mature landscaping with big trees and large lawns front and back. Secluded backyard has newly rebuilt deck and a patio area. Roses and lots of other flowers bloom throughout the spring, summer, and fall. This home boasts plenty of outdoor space to enjoy.

The interior has a grand room with hardwood floors and includes a living room and dining room. New paint throughout the house and newly refinished floors. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and granite countertops. There is a passive solar Sunroom that faces the wonderful southern sun and looks out on the private backyard. There is an indoor Sauna with supporting extra shower. The outdoor hot tub is not functional.

Douglass Elementary, Platt Middle School and Fairview High School are the neighborhood schools. This neighborhood has access to Baseline Reservoir throughout the summer months.

A video showing can be found at the following link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=udrjB2up7Wn&mls=1

(RLNE5677364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Bruntwood Ct. have any available units?
6310 Bruntwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder County, CO.
What amenities does 6310 Bruntwood Ct. have?
Some of 6310 Bruntwood Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Bruntwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Bruntwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Bruntwood Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 Bruntwood Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6310 Bruntwood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Bruntwood Ct. offers parking.
Does 6310 Bruntwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 Bruntwood Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Bruntwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 6310 Bruntwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Bruntwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6310 Bruntwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Bruntwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Bruntwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Bruntwood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 Bruntwood Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
