6310 Bruntwood Ct.

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub sauna

Boulder Ranch with Large Yard - Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is on a wonderful, quiet cul-de-sac, boasting a 1/3 acre lot. Mature landscaping with big trees and large lawns front and back. Secluded backyard has newly rebuilt deck and a patio area. Roses and lots of other flowers bloom throughout the spring, summer, and fall. This home boasts plenty of outdoor space to enjoy.



The interior has a grand room with hardwood floors and includes a living room and dining room. New paint throughout the house and newly refinished floors. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and granite countertops. There is a passive solar Sunroom that faces the wonderful southern sun and looks out on the private backyard. There is an indoor Sauna with supporting extra shower. The outdoor hot tub is not functional.



Douglass Elementary, Platt Middle School and Fairview High School are the neighborhood schools. This neighborhood has access to Baseline Reservoir throughout the summer months.



A video showing can be found at the following link:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=udrjB2up7Wn&mls=1



(RLNE5677364)