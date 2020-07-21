All apartments in Boulder County
6117 Songbird Circle
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

6117 Songbird Circle

6117 Songbird Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6117 Songbird Circle, Boulder County, CO 80303
Cherryvale - Hoover Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Boulder, Colorado - Furnished 3-bedroom Home in Sombrero Ranch. Welcome to this fabulous property located occupying nearly one-third of an acre in The Reserve (Sombrero Ranch).Ideal for entertaining, this modern home come completely furnished and features walls of windows with beautiful views, elevated ceilings, and sleek hardwoods throughout. The kitchen boasts slab granite countertops, custom maple cabinets, stainless top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast nook. On the first floor, you also love the dining room, lounge, and library nook. Upstairs, you will enjoy two master suites (one with newly renovated bathroom), a third bedroom, a study, and an upper level recreation room that includes a built-in entertainment unit. Outside, you will make use of a grand multi-level deck. The home comes with the conveniences of a multi-car attached garage, central cooling, and forced air heating. You may enjoy the community tennis courts and pool as well. Owner pays trash/recycling and HOA fees.You will appreciate being near Sombrero Marsh, the Thorne Nature Experience, as well as Baseline and Valmont Reservoirs. Quick access to Foothills Parkway and Highway 36. Nearby schools: Douglass Elementary, Nevin Platt Middle, Fairview High. Would consider month to month for $6000 a month.

Please inquire about different lease lengths.

(RLNE5351788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Songbird Circle have any available units?
6117 Songbird Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder County, CO.
What amenities does 6117 Songbird Circle have?
Some of 6117 Songbird Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 Songbird Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Songbird Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Songbird Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6117 Songbird Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6117 Songbird Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6117 Songbird Circle offers parking.
Does 6117 Songbird Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Songbird Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Songbird Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6117 Songbird Circle has a pool.
Does 6117 Songbird Circle have accessible units?
No, 6117 Songbird Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Songbird Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 Songbird Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6117 Songbird Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6117 Songbird Circle has units with air conditioning.
