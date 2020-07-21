6117 Songbird Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Boulder, Colorado - Furnished 3-bedroom Home in Sombrero Ranch. Welcome to this fabulous property located occupying nearly one-third of an acre in The Reserve (Sombrero Ranch).Ideal for entertaining, this modern home come completely furnished and features walls of windows with beautiful views, elevated ceilings, and sleek hardwoods throughout. The kitchen boasts slab granite countertops, custom maple cabinets, stainless top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast nook. On the first floor, you also love the dining room, lounge, and library nook. Upstairs, you will enjoy two master suites (one with newly renovated bathroom), a third bedroom, a study, and an upper level recreation room that includes a built-in entertainment unit. Outside, you will make use of a grand multi-level deck. The home comes with the conveniences of a multi-car attached garage, central cooling, and forced air heating. You may enjoy the community tennis courts and pool as well. Owner pays trash/recycling and HOA fees.You will appreciate being near Sombrero Marsh, the Thorne Nature Experience, as well as Baseline and Valmont Reservoirs. Quick access to Foothills Parkway and Highway 36. Nearby schools: Douglass Elementary, Nevin Platt Middle, Fairview High. Would consider month to month for $6000 a month.



Please inquire about different lease lengths.



(RLNE5351788)