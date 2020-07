Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Close to Old Town Arvada, The Flats at Creekside Park sit on six acres of beautifully landscaped grounds with newly built features including a spacious clubhouse and fitness center. While The Flats at Creekside Park offer convenient access to services, recreation, transportation, and employment, our community also provides a serene retreat from much of the hustle and bustle of city life. Our staff does everything that it can to make your home feel like home.