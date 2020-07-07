9401 West 65th Avenue

Amenities
Text for fast response
Jason Jones
970-391-1943
Jason.jones@realatlas.com
Cozy up in our latest 2 bed, 1 bath in cool 4 plex! Minutes to Old Town Arvada!
Located at 9401 W. 65th Ave, Arvada, CO 80004.
Our latest 2 bed, 1 bath apartment is ready for move in. Chill in the shade of a large apple tree on your new patio.
Renting for $1250.00. Deposit equals rent
Flat rate fee for water, sewer, trash- $50.00
Charming building with only 4 units. They rent fast and our residents renew year after year.
Come home to new touches throughout.
Off street parking
On site laundry
Close to old town Arvada
Public transportation close by
Large Covered Patio
Shared yard
Apply today and secure your new home!
$45 app fee per adult, all adults must apply
Limit of 4 people in apt.
We check credit and background records
Income should meet 3x the rent amount. Gross combined income (before taxes and insurance)
Call, Text, or Email today to schedule a tour.
Images are prior to new flooring and upgrades. Ready for move in!!
Jason Jones
970-391-1943
Jason.jones@realatlas.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.