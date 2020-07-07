All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9401 West 65th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9401 West 65th Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:27 PM

9401 West 65th Avenue

9401 West 65th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9401 West 65th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Text for fast response
Jason Jones
970-391-1943
Jason.jones@realatlas.com

Cozy up in our latest 2 bed, 1 bath in cool 4 plex! Minutes to Old Town Arvada!

Located at 9401 W. 65th Ave, Arvada, CO 80004.

Our latest 2 bed, 1 bath apartment is ready for move in. Chill in the shade of a large apple tree on your new patio.

Renting for $1250.00. Deposit equals rent
Flat rate fee for water, sewer, trash- $50.00

Charming building with only 4 units. They rent fast and our residents renew year after year.

Come home to new touches throughout.

Off street parking
On site laundry
Close to old town Arvada
Public transportation close by
Large Covered Patio
Shared yard

Apply today and secure your new home!
$45 app fee per adult, all adults must apply
Limit of 4 people in apt.
We check credit and background records
Income should meet 3x the rent amount. Gross combined income (before taxes and insurance)

Call, Text, or Email today to schedule a tour.
Images are prior to new flooring and upgrades. Ready for move in!!

Jason Jones
970-391-1943
Jason.jones@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 West 65th Avenue have any available units?
9401 West 65th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9401 West 65th Avenue have?
Some of 9401 West 65th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 West 65th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9401 West 65th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 West 65th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 West 65th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9401 West 65th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9401 West 65th Avenue offers parking.
Does 9401 West 65th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 West 65th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 West 65th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9401 West 65th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9401 West 65th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9401 West 65th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 West 65th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 West 65th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College