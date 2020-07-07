9401 West 65th Avenue

Amenities

Jason Jones

970-391-1943

Jason.jones@realatlas.com



Cozy up in our latest 2 bed, 1 bath in cool 4 plex! Minutes to Old Town Arvada!



Located at 9401 W. 65th Ave, Arvada, CO 80004.



Our latest 2 bed, 1 bath apartment is ready for move in. Chill in the shade of a large apple tree on your new patio.



Renting for $1250.00. Deposit equals rent

Flat rate fee for water, sewer, trash- $50.00



Charming building with only 4 units. They rent fast and our residents renew year after year.



Come home to new touches throughout.



Off street parking

On site laundry

Close to old town Arvada

Public transportation close by

Large Covered Patio

Shared yard



Apply today and secure your new home!

$45 app fee per adult, all adults must apply

Limit of 4 people in apt.

We check credit and background records

Income should meet 3x the rent amount. Gross combined income (before taxes and insurance)



Call, Text, or Email today to schedule a tour.

Images are prior to new flooring and upgrades. Ready for move in!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.