Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8788 Culebra Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

8788 Culebra Street

8788 Culebra Street · No Longer Available
Location

8788 Culebra Street, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
8788 Culebra Street Available 05/30/20 Leyden Rock Home for Rent in Arvada with Expansive Views of Downtown Denver and Stanley Lake - Beautiful Leyden Rock home offers 2016 construction for your living needs. The floor plan was selected to highlights the expansive views of downtown Denver and Stanley Lake; the first floor features an open concept with a dream kitchen. Multiple upgrades including Kenmore Elite stainless appliances, Bronze hardware and fixtures throughout, walkout basement with concrete patio, over-sized deck and covered master balcony! Tons of natural light! Great Deck for entertaining. 4 car garage (1 tandem spot) and unfinished basement. Neighborhood Swimming Pool and Clubhouse. 2 decks, 1 off of master bedroom and 1X400sq ft deck off the living room. Master Bath has dual shower space each with 2 shower heads.

(RLNE5687578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8788 Culebra Street have any available units?
8788 Culebra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8788 Culebra Street have?
Some of 8788 Culebra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8788 Culebra Street currently offering any rent specials?
8788 Culebra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8788 Culebra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8788 Culebra Street is pet friendly.
Does 8788 Culebra Street offer parking?
Yes, 8788 Culebra Street offers parking.
Does 8788 Culebra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8788 Culebra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8788 Culebra Street have a pool?
Yes, 8788 Culebra Street has a pool.
Does 8788 Culebra Street have accessible units?
No, 8788 Culebra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8788 Culebra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8788 Culebra Street does not have units with dishwashers.

