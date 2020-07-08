8660 W 57th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Mid Century Modern Arvada 3 BED/2BATH Home - This mid-century modern Arvada home is in a wonderful location! Walking distance to Olde Town and all it has to offer, near public transportation and easy access to I-70.



The home has an updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 3/4 bath, a great bonus room that opens out to the spacious fenced in backyard, and a partially finished basement for more square footage.



Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5805667)