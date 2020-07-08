All apartments in Arvada
8660 W 57th Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

8660 W 57th Avenue

8660 West 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8660 West 57th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid Century Modern Arvada 3 BED/2BATH Home - This mid-century modern Arvada home is in a wonderful location! Walking distance to Olde Town and all it has to offer, near public transportation and easy access to I-70.

The home has an updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 3/4 bath, a great bonus room that opens out to the spacious fenced in backyard, and a partially finished basement for more square footage.

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5805667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8660 W 57th Avenue have any available units?
8660 W 57th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8660 W 57th Avenue have?
Some of 8660 W 57th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8660 W 57th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8660 W 57th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8660 W 57th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8660 W 57th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8660 W 57th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8660 W 57th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8660 W 57th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8660 W 57th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8660 W 57th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8660 W 57th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8660 W 57th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8660 W 57th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8660 W 57th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8660 W 57th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

