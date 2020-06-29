8372 Chase Way

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking garage

This home features updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room in the basement. Updated kitchen cabinets, counters, carpet and flooring throughout. The basement features a huge 3/4 bath, 1 conforming bedroom and one non-conforming room/den. Large fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining. Great location with easy access to Hwy 36, I-70 and I-25. Quick drive to Standley Lake, Old Town Arvada, Berkeley and the Highlands!

