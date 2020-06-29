All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8372 Chase Way

8372 Chase Way · No Longer Available
Location

8372 Chase Way, Arvada, CO 80003
Far Horizons

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home features updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room in the basement. Updated kitchen cabinets, counters, carpet and flooring throughout. The basement features a huge 3/4 bath, 1 conforming bedroom and one non-conforming room/den. Large fenced-in backyard, perfect for entertaining. Great location with easy access to Hwy 36, I-70 and I-25. Quick drive to Standley Lake, Old Town Arvada, Berkeley and the Highlands!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8372 Chase Way have any available units?
8372 Chase Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8372 Chase Way have?
Some of 8372 Chase Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8372 Chase Way currently offering any rent specials?
8372 Chase Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8372 Chase Way pet-friendly?
No, 8372 Chase Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8372 Chase Way offer parking?
Yes, 8372 Chase Way offers parking.
Does 8372 Chase Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8372 Chase Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8372 Chase Way have a pool?
No, 8372 Chase Way does not have a pool.
Does 8372 Chase Way have accessible units?
Yes, 8372 Chase Way has accessible units.
Does 8372 Chase Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8372 Chase Way has units with dishwashers.
