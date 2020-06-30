All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8224 Ames Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8224 Ames Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:40 PM

8224 Ames Way

8224 Ames Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8224 Ames Way, Arvada, CO 80003
Far Horizons

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this great townhome located in Arvada. This property features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and 1,350 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan with the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and a view into the dedicated dining space. The living area is spacious and includes cozy carpeting and large windows that bring in tons of natural light. A washer and dryer hook-up are available for extra convenience as well. Outside you can enjoy some fresh air in a lovely fenced-in backyard that is nicely landscaped and includes a patio for outdoor dining. The location of this home is unbeatable as it is close to bus lines, parks, shopping, and dining. Sign up for a tour today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Additional Features/Amenities: Washer / Dryer Hook-ups, Patio
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: One Car Attached Garage & Driveway
School District: Westminster Public School District

The property will be vacant on July 31st, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 Ames Way have any available units?
8224 Ames Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8224 Ames Way have?
Some of 8224 Ames Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8224 Ames Way currently offering any rent specials?
8224 Ames Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 Ames Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8224 Ames Way is pet friendly.
Does 8224 Ames Way offer parking?
Yes, 8224 Ames Way offers parking.
Does 8224 Ames Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8224 Ames Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 Ames Way have a pool?
No, 8224 Ames Way does not have a pool.
Does 8224 Ames Way have accessible units?
No, 8224 Ames Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 Ames Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8224 Ames Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College