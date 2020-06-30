8224 Ames Way

Amenities
Come tour this great townhome located in Arvada. This property features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and 1,350 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan with the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and a view into the dedicated dining space. The living area is spacious and includes cozy carpeting and large windows that bring in tons of natural light. A washer and dryer hook-up are available for extra convenience as well. Outside you can enjoy some fresh air in a lovely fenced-in backyard that is nicely landscaped and includes a patio for outdoor dining. The location of this home is unbeatable as it is close to bus lines, parks, shopping, and dining. Sign up for a tour today!
Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Additional Features/Amenities: Washer / Dryer Hook-ups, Patio
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: One Car Attached Garage & Driveway
School District: Westminster Public School District
The property will be vacant on July 31st, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.