8224 Ames Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come tour this great townhome located in Arvada. This property features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and 1,350 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan with the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and a view into the dedicated dining space. The living area is spacious and includes cozy carpeting and large windows that bring in tons of natural light. A washer and dryer hook-up are available for extra convenience as well. Outside you can enjoy some fresh air in a lovely fenced-in backyard that is nicely landscaped and includes a patio for outdoor dining. The location of this home is unbeatable as it is close to bus lines, parks, shopping, and dining. Sign up for a tour today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Additional Features/Amenities: Washer / Dryer Hook-ups, Patio

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: One Car Attached Garage & Driveway

School District: Westminster Public School District



The property will be vacant on July 31st, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.