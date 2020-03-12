All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8179 Vivian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8179 Vivian Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

8179 Vivian Street

8179 Vivian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8179 Vivian Street, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
Premier 5BD, 4BA Single Family Home, with Garage Parking and Upscale Finishes - Palatial estate just minutes from Olde Town Arvada! Elegant round tower entrance with Mediterranean accents throughout. The main floor opens up to a grand entry way, featuring vaulted ceilings, a bonus room which would be perfect as an office, a designer kitchen with top of the line finishes, and a large family room. The second floor boasts an open loft space, master suite with a private balcony, and 3 additional guest bedrooms. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $80 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5342519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8179 Vivian Street have any available units?
8179 Vivian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8179 Vivian Street have?
Some of 8179 Vivian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8179 Vivian Street currently offering any rent specials?
8179 Vivian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8179 Vivian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8179 Vivian Street is pet friendly.
Does 8179 Vivian Street offer parking?
Yes, 8179 Vivian Street offers parking.
Does 8179 Vivian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8179 Vivian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8179 Vivian Street have a pool?
No, 8179 Vivian Street does not have a pool.
Does 8179 Vivian Street have accessible units?
No, 8179 Vivian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8179 Vivian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8179 Vivian Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College