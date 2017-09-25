7937 Harlan St

Amenities

Complete remodel 4 bd 2 ba Cape Cod style near Arbor Lake. Coming Soon! - Completely remodeled 4 bd 2 ba Cape Cod style home. New flooring, new paint, new electrical, new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Washer dryer hook ups. Family room downstairs. Tons of storage. Attached single care garage. Additional parking pad behind gated privacy fence. Covered back patio with a large backyard. Walking distance to Thomson Elementary School and Arbor Lake. One minute drive to groceries and gyms. Easy access to 36 makes it great for commutes to Boulder, Downtown, or anywhere in between.



Rent: $2195

Deposit: $2195

Utilities: tenant responsible for all utilities

Pet deposit: $250 (non-refundable fee)

Pet rent: $25



Applications are available online for your convenience!



-$5 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Please text or email today to schedule a tour!



Dave.Wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



