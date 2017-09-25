All apartments in Arvada
7937 Harlan St
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

7937 Harlan St

7937 Harlan Street · No Longer Available
Location

7937 Harlan Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Complete remodel 4 bd 2 ba Cape Cod style near Arbor Lake. Coming Soon! - Completely remodeled 4 bd 2 ba Cape Cod style home. New flooring, new paint, new electrical, new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Washer dryer hook ups. Family room downstairs. Tons of storage. Attached single care garage. Additional parking pad behind gated privacy fence. Covered back patio with a large backyard. Walking distance to Thomson Elementary School and Arbor Lake. One minute drive to groceries and gyms. Easy access to 36 makes it great for commutes to Boulder, Downtown, or anywhere in between.

-new appliances
-dishwasher
-new paint
-washer dryer hook ups
-attached garage
-covered patio
-large backyard
-privacy fence

Rent: $2195
Deposit: $2195
Utilities: tenant responsible for all utilities
Pet deposit: $250 (non-refundable fee)
Pet rent: $25

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$5 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please text or email today to schedule a tour!

Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE5561175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

