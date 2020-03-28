All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
7931 W 55th Ave #307
7931 W 55th Ave #307

7931 West 55th Avenue · (303) 347-0975 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7931 West 55th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7931 W 55th Ave #307 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
1 bed / 1 bath - Lofts at Water Tower Village - Must see this very spacious property! This 3rd floor loft is located in the trendy Lofts at Water Tower Village. It offers large open kitchen with stainless appliances; 1bedroom, 1 large bath, handicap accessible; full size washer and dryer in unit; oversize wider underground assigned parking; storage locker; elevator; walking distance to the new light rail in Old Town Arvada; Right out the front door is access to the patio area with community pool- club house and work out room; Water, Sewer and Trash included; Close to shopping, Restaurants ; Easy access to I70- this is Must see- Sorry no pets at this time- must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult.

Contact Beacon Property Management to schedule a showing - 303-347-0975 ext 101 or mobile 303-204-3486

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2803136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7931 W 55th Ave #307 have any available units?
7931 W 55th Ave #307 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7931 W 55th Ave #307 have?
Some of 7931 W 55th Ave #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7931 W 55th Ave #307 currently offering any rent specials?
7931 W 55th Ave #307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7931 W 55th Ave #307 pet-friendly?
No, 7931 W 55th Ave #307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7931 W 55th Ave #307 offer parking?
Yes, 7931 W 55th Ave #307 does offer parking.
Does 7931 W 55th Ave #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7931 W 55th Ave #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7931 W 55th Ave #307 have a pool?
Yes, 7931 W 55th Ave #307 has a pool.
Does 7931 W 55th Ave #307 have accessible units?
Yes, 7931 W 55th Ave #307 has accessible units.
Does 7931 W 55th Ave #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7931 W 55th Ave #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
