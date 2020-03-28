7931 W 55th Ave #307

Amenities

1 bed / 1 bath - Lofts at Water Tower Village - Must see this very spacious property! This 3rd floor loft is located in the trendy Lofts at Water Tower Village. It offers large open kitchen with stainless appliances; 1bedroom, 1 large bath, handicap accessible; full size washer and dryer in unit; oversize wider underground assigned parking; storage locker; elevator; walking distance to the new light rail in Old Town Arvada; Right out the front door is access to the patio area with community pool- club house and work out room; Water, Sewer and Trash included; Close to shopping, Restaurants ; Easy access to I70- this is Must see- Sorry no pets at this time- must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult.



Contact Beacon Property Management to schedule a showing - 303-347-0975 ext 101 or mobile 303-204-3486



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2803136)