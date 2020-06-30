All apartments in Arvada
7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i

7825 Barbara Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Barbara Ann Drive, Arvada, CO 80004
Oberon East

Amenities

Looking for an awesome place to call home? Two bed two bath condo, apply now! - This cozy condo has a of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The unit is located on the top floor. It has a full living room and dining room. The kitchen is complete with appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Amenities include ceiling fans, a wood-burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in the unit! Parking includes 1 carport space. This lovely condo has access to a clubhouse and a deck! It has two balconies, one in the front of the unit and a second off of the master bedroom that's covered! This lovely condo is located across the street from Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Corse and off of Ralston Creek walk trails. Close to Hoskinson Park.

LEASE ,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Natalia 720.451.2960
Natalia.moriel@realatlas.com

This lovely condo features:

-2 Bedroom 2 Bath
-Washer and Dryer included!
-One car parking spot

Rent - $1395
Water/Sewer/Trash - $100
Security deposit - $1395

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

(RLNE5417766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i have any available units?
7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i have?
Some of 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i pet-friendly?
No, 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i offer parking?
Yes, 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i offers parking.
Does 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i have a pool?
No, 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i does not have a pool.
Does 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i have accessible units?
No, 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i has units with dishwashers.

