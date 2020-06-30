7825 Barbara Ann Drive Unit i

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

Looking for an awesome place to call home? Two bed two bath condo, apply now! - This cozy condo has a of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The unit is located on the top floor. It has a full living room and dining room. The kitchen is complete with appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Amenities include ceiling fans, a wood-burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in the unit! Parking includes 1 carport space. This lovely condo has access to a clubhouse and a deck! It has two balconies, one in the front of the unit and a second off of the master bedroom that's covered! This lovely condo is located across the street from Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Corse and off of Ralston Creek walk trails. Close to Hoskinson Park.



LEASE ,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Natalia 720.451.2960

Natalia.moriel@realatlas.com



This lovely condo features:



-2 Bedroom 2 Bath

-Washer and Dryer included!

-One car parking spot



Rent - $1395

Water/Sewer/Trash - $100

Security deposit - $1395



Applications are available online for your convenience!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



