7635 W. 60th Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f0953807e ---- Olde Arvada Apartments, located just 4 blocks from historic Old Town Arvada, offer 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans. Renovated interiors feature designer flooring, paint, plus updated bathrooms and kitchens. New appliances include an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Each apartment has its own washer/dryer, and air conditioner. Reserved parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight limit of 65 lbs each. Located 10 miles west of downtown Denver, the city of Arvada has a rich history, quiet tree-lined streets and a robust mix of businesses. Olde Town is the city’s downtown district with lots of shops, boutiques, galleries, events, restaurants, breweries and a winery. Arvada is home to The Arvada Center for the Arts, bike and running trails, parks, and easy access to the G Line commuter rail, linking Arvada to Denver’s Union Station.