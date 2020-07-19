7635 W. 60th Ave.

Amenities
Olde Arvada Apartments, located just 4 blocks from historic Old Town Arvada, offer 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans. Renovated interiors feature designer flooring, paint, plus updated bathrooms and kitchens. New appliances include an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Each apartment has its own washer/dryer, and air conditioner. Reserved parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight limit of 65 lbs each. Located 10 miles west of downtown Denver, the city of Arvada has a rich history, quiet tree-lined streets and a robust mix of businesses. Olde Town is the city's downtown district with lots of shops, boutiques, galleries, events, restaurants, breweries and a winery. Arvada is home to The Arvada Center for the Arts, bike and running trails, parks, and easy access to the G Line commuter rail, linking Arvada to Denver's Union Station.