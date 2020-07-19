All apartments in Arvada
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7635 W. 60th Ave.

7635 West 60th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7635 West 60th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f0953807e ---- Olde Arvada Apartments, located just 4 blocks from historic Old Town Arvada, offer 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans. Renovated interiors feature designer flooring, paint, plus updated bathrooms and kitchens. New appliances include an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Each apartment has its own washer/dryer, and air conditioner. Reserved parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight limit of 65 lbs each. Located 10 miles west of downtown Denver, the city of Arvada has a rich history, quiet tree-lined streets and a robust mix of businesses. Olde Town is the city&rsquo;s downtown district with lots of shops, boutiques, galleries, events, restaurants, breweries and a winery. Arvada is home to The Arvada Center for the Arts, bike and running trails, parks, and easy access to the G Line commuter rail, linking Arvada to Denver&rsquo;s Union Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 W. 60th Ave. have any available units?
7635 W. 60th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7635 W. 60th Ave. have?
Some of 7635 W. 60th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 W. 60th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7635 W. 60th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 W. 60th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 W. 60th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7635 W. 60th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7635 W. 60th Ave. offers parking.
Does 7635 W. 60th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7635 W. 60th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 W. 60th Ave. have a pool?
No, 7635 W. 60th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7635 W. 60th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7635 W. 60th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 W. 60th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 W. 60th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
