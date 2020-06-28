7079 Estes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

Wonderful 4-Bedroom Backing to Park - Really nice walk-out basement apartment * Huge 2,278 sq. ft. space * Walk out to private, peaceful yard backing to Majestic View Park * Plenty of daylight * Fresh paint and flooring * Woodburning fireplace * All appliances provided, including shared use of full-size washer and dryer * Solar-assisted hot water heat * 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths * Den (could be non-conforming bedroom) * Dog will be considered



View our video tour at: https://view.paradym.com/v/7079-Estes-Dr-Arvada-80234/4381861



No Pets Allowed



