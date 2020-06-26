7074 Newland Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Arvada Home with Huge Yard - Beautifully remodeled Arvada home in the Lamar Heights area. Open floor plan with hardwoods throughout main floors. Bright living room opens to a dining space and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large butcher block island provides plenty of kitchen storage space. Two bedrooms and full bathroom complete main floor. Basement with tall ceilings provides another large living space, 2 more bedrooms, and 3/4 bath. The enormous backyard is ideal for summertime gatherings with a large covered patio. Short drive to Old Town Arvada. Tenant responsible for all utilities



(RLNE4953890)