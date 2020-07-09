6959 Isabell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in West Wood Mesa will welcome you with 1,994 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home solar panels, include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Ralston Creek. Also nearby are Sanchez Baked Goods, King Soopers, Spouts Farmers Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Mt. Fuji Japanese Sushi & Habachi, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Van Arsdale Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Ralston Valley High School.



1 dog may be negotiable.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



