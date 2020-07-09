All apartments in Arvada
6959 Isabell Street
6959 Isabell Street

6959 Isabell Court · No Longer Available
Location

6959 Isabell Court, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in West Wood Mesa will welcome you with 1,994 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home solar panels, include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Ralston Creek. Also nearby are Sanchez Baked Goods, King Soopers, Spouts Farmers Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Mt. Fuji Japanese Sushi & Habachi, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Van Arsdale Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Ralston Valley High School.

1 dog may be negotiable.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6959 Isabell Street have any available units?
6959 Isabell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6959 Isabell Street have?
Some of 6959 Isabell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6959 Isabell Street currently offering any rent specials?
6959 Isabell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6959 Isabell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6959 Isabell Street is pet friendly.
Does 6959 Isabell Street offer parking?
Yes, 6959 Isabell Street offers parking.
Does 6959 Isabell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6959 Isabell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6959 Isabell Street have a pool?
No, 6959 Isabell Street does not have a pool.
Does 6959 Isabell Street have accessible units?
No, 6959 Isabell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6959 Isabell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6959 Isabell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

