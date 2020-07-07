All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6926 W. 87th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6926 W. 87th Way
Last updated October 11 2019 at 5:20 PM

6926 W. 87th Way

6926 West 87th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6926 West 87th Way, Arvada, CO 80003
Arbor Green Townhomes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful two bedroom Arbor Green Townhouse for rent in the Lake Arbor Community in Arvada! Located near 88th and Wadsworth this two story townhouse has many many upgrades! Warm and cozy fireplace in the living room with real hardwood flooring. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with new kitchen cabinets. Large enclosed fenced in patio for barbecuing and entertaining! Attached car port and huge storage that comes with unit. Upstairs are two bedrooms. Master suite has a large walk in closet. Bathroom has new vanity, light fixture, and mirror. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Close to schools, restaurants, and walking trails! Jefferson County Schools. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6926 W. 87th Way have any available units?
6926 W. 87th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6926 W. 87th Way have?
Some of 6926 W. 87th Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6926 W. 87th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6926 W. 87th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6926 W. 87th Way pet-friendly?
No, 6926 W. 87th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6926 W. 87th Way offer parking?
Yes, 6926 W. 87th Way offers parking.
Does 6926 W. 87th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6926 W. 87th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6926 W. 87th Way have a pool?
Yes, 6926 W. 87th Way has a pool.
Does 6926 W. 87th Way have accessible units?
No, 6926 W. 87th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6926 W. 87th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6926 W. 87th Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College