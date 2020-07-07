6926 W. 87th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful two bedroom Arbor Green Townhouse for rent in the Lake Arbor Community in Arvada! Located near 88th and Wadsworth this two story townhouse has many many upgrades! Warm and cozy fireplace in the living room with real hardwood flooring. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with new kitchen cabinets. Large enclosed fenced in patio for barbecuing and entertaining! Attached car port and huge storage that comes with unit. Upstairs are two bedrooms. Master suite has a large walk in closet. Bathroom has new vanity, light fixture, and mirror. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Close to schools, restaurants, and walking trails! Jefferson County Schools. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 cell.