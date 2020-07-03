6741 Urban Cir

Amenities

Spacious House in NW Arvada - Property Id: 167016



Available NOW is this spacious, pet friendly, split level home in NW Arvada with a quarter acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac with 4BR/3BA/2412SF and a huge fenced yard with a large deck, covered patio, storage shed, sprinkler system and rock garden. The main floor has the Living Room with window seat, Dining Room, entry foyer and kitchen with Granite counters. Go down 6 steps to a family room with wood floors and fireplace with a large stone hearth and built in shelving. Down another half flight of steps to a non-conforming bedroom and upstairs is the Master Bedroom plus 2 additional bedrooms and all with Pergo flooring. This house sits on a quarter acre lot with a two car garage plus parking for 3 or 4 more on the driveway, large fenced yard with sprinkler system. Conveniently located close to shopping, parks and schools (including Faith Christian Academy, Fremont Elementary School and Stott Elementary School).

