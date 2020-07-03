All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6741 Urban Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6741 Urban Cir
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

6741 Urban Cir

6741 Urban Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6741 Urban Circle, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious House in NW Arvada - Property Id: 167016

Available NOW is this spacious, pet friendly, split level home in NW Arvada with a quarter acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac with 4BR/3BA/2412SF and a huge fenced yard with a large deck, covered patio, storage shed, sprinkler system and rock garden. The main floor has the Living Room with window seat, Dining Room, entry foyer and kitchen with Granite counters. Go down 6 steps to a family room with wood floors and fireplace with a large stone hearth and built in shelving. Down another half flight of steps to a non-conforming bedroom and upstairs is the Master Bedroom plus 2 additional bedrooms and all with Pergo flooring. This house sits on a quarter acre lot with a two car garage plus parking for 3 or 4 more on the driveway, large fenced yard with sprinkler system. Conveniently located close to shopping, parks and schools (including Faith Christian Academy, Fremont Elementary School and Stott Elementary School).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167016
Property Id 167016

(RLNE5383957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 Urban Cir have any available units?
6741 Urban Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6741 Urban Cir have?
Some of 6741 Urban Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 Urban Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6741 Urban Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 Urban Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6741 Urban Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6741 Urban Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6741 Urban Cir offers parking.
Does 6741 Urban Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6741 Urban Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 Urban Cir have a pool?
No, 6741 Urban Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6741 Urban Cir have accessible units?
No, 6741 Urban Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 Urban Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6741 Urban Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College