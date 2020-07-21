All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6670 Kendrick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6670 Kendrick Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 5:24 AM

6670 Kendrick Drive

6670 Kendrick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6670 Kendrick Drive, Arvada, CO 80007
Forest Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME! You will adore the bright living area, soaring vaulted ceilings, and architecture that is simply amazing in this home. Perfect for entertaining, the family room is oh so cozy, with a gas fireplace to take the chill off the upcoming evenings! The kitchen boasts a gas range, microwave, an abundance of cabinet space, pantry, and breakfast nook.

Off the kitchen is a patio leading out to the fabulous back yard. Your main floor master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a spacious 5-piece master bath with large walk-in closet! There is a fantastic deck off the main living area for all your stargazing events! The full walk out basement features a 3rd bedroom and 3rd bathroom along with ample storage and plenty of room for an additional family room. All of this is situated near open space, greenbelt, park, restaurants, and shopping.

Includes A/C, W/D, trash, snow removal, landscaping care and water(landscape only).

Pets- 2 small dogs OR 1 cat with additional pet deposit.

Give us a call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6670 Kendrick Drive have any available units?
6670 Kendrick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6670 Kendrick Drive have?
Some of 6670 Kendrick Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6670 Kendrick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6670 Kendrick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6670 Kendrick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6670 Kendrick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6670 Kendrick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6670 Kendrick Drive offers parking.
Does 6670 Kendrick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6670 Kendrick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6670 Kendrick Drive have a pool?
No, 6670 Kendrick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6670 Kendrick Drive have accessible units?
No, 6670 Kendrick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6670 Kendrick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6670 Kendrick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArvada 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College