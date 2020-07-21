6670 Kendrick Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WELCOME HOME! You will adore the bright living area, soaring vaulted ceilings, and architecture that is simply amazing in this home. Perfect for entertaining, the family room is oh so cozy, with a gas fireplace to take the chill off the upcoming evenings! The kitchen boasts a gas range, microwave, an abundance of cabinet space, pantry, and breakfast nook.



Off the kitchen is a patio leading out to the fabulous back yard. Your main floor master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a spacious 5-piece master bath with large walk-in closet! There is a fantastic deck off the main living area for all your stargazing events! The full walk out basement features a 3rd bedroom and 3rd bathroom along with ample storage and plenty of room for an additional family room. All of this is situated near open space, greenbelt, park, restaurants, and shopping.



Includes A/C, W/D, trash, snow removal, landscaping care and water(landscape only).



Pets- 2 small dogs OR 1 cat with additional pet deposit.



Give us a call today to schedule your showing!