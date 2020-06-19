All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6629 Zinnia St

6629 Zinnia Street · No Longer Available
Location

6629 Zinnia Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6629 Zinnia St Available 06/22/20 Great 3 Bed/ 3 Bath Ranch in Arvada - Access Yankee Doodle Trail at the end of your street. This 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home, has 2 bedrooms on the main level with the master bathroom newly remodeled. The basement has a living room, bedroom and bathroom. 2-car Attached garage and private backyard. The kitchen has been opened up to the living room to keep you connected while cooking. Central Air Conditioning. Water is included as well as periodic lawn maintance, so you get to enjoy without the hard work! Easy access to Light Rail, I-70 & the mountains.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 Zinnia St have any available units?
6629 Zinnia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 6629 Zinnia St currently offering any rent specials?
6629 Zinnia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 Zinnia St pet-friendly?
No, 6629 Zinnia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6629 Zinnia St offer parking?
Yes, 6629 Zinnia St does offer parking.
Does 6629 Zinnia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 Zinnia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 Zinnia St have a pool?
No, 6629 Zinnia St does not have a pool.
Does 6629 Zinnia St have accessible units?
No, 6629 Zinnia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 Zinnia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6629 Zinnia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6629 Zinnia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6629 Zinnia St has units with air conditioning.
