Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

6629 Zinnia St Available 06/22/20 Great 3 Bed/ 3 Bath Ranch in Arvada - Access Yankee Doodle Trail at the end of your street. This 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home, has 2 bedrooms on the main level with the master bathroom newly remodeled. The basement has a living room, bedroom and bathroom. 2-car Attached garage and private backyard. The kitchen has been opened up to the living room to keep you connected while cooking. Central Air Conditioning. Water is included as well as periodic lawn maintance, so you get to enjoy without the hard work! Easy access to Light Rail, I-70 & the mountains.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781484)