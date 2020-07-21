Amenities

6483 Kipling Street Available 10/01/19 4 bed/3 bath Ranch with finished basement - This beautiful 4 bed/ 3 bath ranch features a large back yard and attached 1 car garage. Finished basement has a 4th bedroom, large rec room and additional office space. Spacious kitchen and dining area. Updated appliances. Clean and ready to move in! 1 year lease. First month's rent and deposit of $1995 due at move-in. Credit score must be in the mid 600s to qualify. Please call or email for a showing. Available September 7th.

csandassociates.net

(303)422-7992



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4343558)