Arvada, CO
6483 Kipling Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

6483 Kipling Street

6483 Kipling Street · No Longer Available
Location

6483 Kipling Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
6483 Kipling Street Available 10/01/19 4 bed/3 bath Ranch with finished basement - This beautiful 4 bed/ 3 bath ranch features a large back yard and attached 1 car garage. Finished basement has a 4th bedroom, large rec room and additional office space. Spacious kitchen and dining area. Updated appliances. Clean and ready to move in! 1 year lease. First month's rent and deposit of $1995 due at move-in. Credit score must be in the mid 600s to qualify. Please call or email for a showing. Available September 7th.
csandassociates.net
(303)422-7992

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4343558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6483 Kipling Street have any available units?
6483 Kipling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 6483 Kipling Street currently offering any rent specials?
6483 Kipling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6483 Kipling Street pet-friendly?
No, 6483 Kipling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6483 Kipling Street offer parking?
Yes, 6483 Kipling Street offers parking.
Does 6483 Kipling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6483 Kipling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6483 Kipling Street have a pool?
No, 6483 Kipling Street does not have a pool.
Does 6483 Kipling Street have accessible units?
No, 6483 Kipling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6483 Kipling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6483 Kipling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6483 Kipling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6483 Kipling Street does not have units with air conditioning.
