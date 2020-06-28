6337 Cole Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Townhouse in Arvada! - No yard work! Ranch style 3 Bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in quiet neighborhood with well-kept grounds and covenant controlled. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, central A/C, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, private porch and 2-car garage. The fully finished basement includes a living room, bedroom and full bath. Convenient to community pool and neighborhood park. No pets allowed.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,275

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,275

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: 2-Car Attached

PETS: Not allowed

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/Sewer/Trash



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



