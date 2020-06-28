All apartments in Arvada
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

6337 Cole Lane

6337 Cole Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6337 Cole Lane, Arvada, CO 80004
Ralston Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Townhouse in Arvada! - No yard work! Ranch style 3 Bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in quiet neighborhood with well-kept grounds and covenant controlled. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, central A/C, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, private porch and 2-car garage. The fully finished basement includes a living room, bedroom and full bath. Convenient to community pool and neighborhood park. No pets allowed.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,275
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,275
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: 2-Car Attached
PETS: Not allowed
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/Sewer/Trash

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5318610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 Cole Lane have any available units?
6337 Cole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6337 Cole Lane have?
Some of 6337 Cole Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 Cole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Cole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Cole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6337 Cole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6337 Cole Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6337 Cole Lane offers parking.
Does 6337 Cole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6337 Cole Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Cole Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6337 Cole Lane has a pool.
Does 6337 Cole Lane have accessible units?
No, 6337 Cole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Cole Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 Cole Lane has units with dishwashers.
