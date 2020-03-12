All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:16 AM

6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15

6310 Oak St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Allendale Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6310 Oak St, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome Home to this Newly Updated First Floor 2BD/2BA condo! Freshly Painted! New Flooring Throughout Entire Unit! New Vanity/Mirror in Bath! New Light Fixtures! This Unit also Features A/C, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Washer & Dryer! Ceiling Fans in Master Bedroom & Living Room! Located Close to Shopping & Restaurants! Flooring Will be Completed February 26 2020. Water/Sewer/Trash is Included! Sorry, no pets.

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC

For serious interest Call or Text Heidi at 720-257-9336 to schedule showings. heidi@elysiumrealtymanagement.com
Welcome Home to this Newly Updated First Floor 2BD/2BA condo! Freshly Painted! New Flooring Throughout Entire Unit! New Vanity/Mirror in Bath! New Light Fixtures! This Unit also Features A/C, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Washer & Dryer! Ceiling Fans in Master Bedroom & Living Room! Located Close to Shopping Restaurants! Flooring Will be Completed February 17, 2020. Sorry, no pets.

More Pictures Coming Soon!

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC

Call or Text Heidi at 720-257-9336 or email heidi@elysiumrealtymanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 have any available units?
6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 have?
Some of 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 offer parking?
No, 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 does not offer parking.
Does 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 have a pool?
No, 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 have accessible units?
No, 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College