6310 Oak St #101 Bldg 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome Home to this Newly Updated First Floor 2BD/2BA condo! Freshly Painted! New Flooring Throughout Entire Unit! New Vanity/Mirror in Bath! New Light Fixtures! This Unit also Features A/C, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Washer & Dryer! Ceiling Fans in Master Bedroom & Living Room! Located Close to Shopping & Restaurants! Flooring Will be Completed February 26 2020. Water/Sewer/Trash is Included! Sorry, no pets.



For serious interest Call or Text Heidi at 720-257-9336 to schedule showings. heidi@elysiumrealtymanagement.com

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC



