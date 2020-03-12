6010 Hoyt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

NEWLY REMODELED 4 Bed 2 Bath House in Arvada-Available Now! - Located in the quaint Alta Vista neighborhood of Arvada. This home features brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, remodeled bathrooms, hard-wood floors, new tile, perfect man cave basement with rustic wood detail, cleaned and certified furnace, upgraded window wells, new roof, new gutters, new insulation, new upgraded sewer main, new electrical panel, radon system, newer windows, enclosed patio with hardwood floors.

Beautiful and well maintained back yard with newer storage shed, new sprinkler system, and mature fruit trees. Conveniently located to all amenities, such as restaurants, grocery, parks, schools, library, new light rail opening soon. Only 18 minute drive to downtown Denver. The new light rail is only about a mile away. Easy access to I70 for mountain getaways. Blocks away from the elementary school.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3789071)