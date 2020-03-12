All apartments in Arvada
/
Arvada, CO
/
6010 Hoyt Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

6010 Hoyt Street

6010 Hoyt Street · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Hoyt Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED 4 Bed 2 Bath House in Arvada-Available Now! - Located in the quaint Alta Vista neighborhood of Arvada. This home features brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, remodeled bathrooms, hard-wood floors, new tile, perfect man cave basement with rustic wood detail, cleaned and certified furnace, upgraded window wells, new roof, new gutters, new insulation, new upgraded sewer main, new electrical panel, radon system, newer windows, enclosed patio with hardwood floors.
Beautiful and well maintained back yard with newer storage shed, new sprinkler system, and mature fruit trees. Conveniently located to all amenities, such as restaurants, grocery, parks, schools, library, new light rail opening soon. Only 18 minute drive to downtown Denver. The new light rail is only about a mile away. Easy access to I70 for mountain getaways. Blocks away from the elementary school.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3789071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 Hoyt Street have any available units?
6010 Hoyt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 Hoyt Street have?
Some of 6010 Hoyt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 Hoyt Street currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Hoyt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Hoyt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 Hoyt Street is pet friendly.
Does 6010 Hoyt Street offer parking?
Yes, 6010 Hoyt Street offers parking.
Does 6010 Hoyt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6010 Hoyt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Hoyt Street have a pool?
No, 6010 Hoyt Street does not have a pool.
Does 6010 Hoyt Street have accessible units?
No, 6010 Hoyt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Hoyt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 Hoyt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
