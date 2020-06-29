All apartments in Arvada
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

5618 Balsam St

5618 Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

5618 Balsam Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy bungalow in Olde Town Arvada. Two bedrooms, one bath with a non-conforming bedroom in the basement with egress window. Completely renovated with an entirely new kitchen. Lovely outdoor spaces. Plenty of parking. Pets Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

