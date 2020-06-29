5618 Balsam St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cozy bungalow in Olde Town Arvada. Two bedrooms, one bath with a non-conforming bedroom in the basement with egress window. Completely renovated with an entirely new kitchen. Lovely outdoor spaces. Plenty of parking. Pets Welcome!