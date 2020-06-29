5480 Allison St. Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

COMING SOON 1BR+/1BA Condo available now in Olde Town Arvada - This 2BR condo features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings; hardwood floors throughout the main level; newer carpet; newer paint; gas fireplace; modern appliances including a washer/dryer; garage; amenities inclusive of a fitness center; pool and hot tub and is within walking distance of Olde Town Arvada with a variety of quaint stores; restaurants; pizza bars and other interesting places.



To schedule a showing call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext. 2



Apply online at www.ParkSideRM.com



All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $45.00 application fee.



Pets Negotiable.



Non-smoking property.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParkSideRM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



