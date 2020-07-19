All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5425 Quay Street

5425 Quay Street · No Longer Available
Location

5425 Quay Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1950's 1000 sf brick ranch. 2 bedrooms. 1 large bathroom with jacuzzi tub & laundry. Living room, kitchen & separate dining room. Abundant custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. Attached 1 car garage, fenced yard, large shade tree, sprinkler system, covered back patio, plenty of extra storage space.
Great neighborhood very near Olde Town Arvada & Light Rail soon. We are nearby so we can help if there is any problem!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 Quay Street have any available units?
5425 Quay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5425 Quay Street have?
Some of 5425 Quay Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 Quay Street currently offering any rent specials?
5425 Quay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 Quay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5425 Quay Street is pet friendly.
Does 5425 Quay Street offer parking?
Yes, 5425 Quay Street offers parking.
Does 5425 Quay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5425 Quay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 Quay Street have a pool?
No, 5425 Quay Street does not have a pool.
Does 5425 Quay Street have accessible units?
No, 5425 Quay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 Quay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5425 Quay Street has units with dishwashers.
