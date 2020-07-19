5425 Quay Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

1950's 1000 sf brick ranch. 2 bedrooms. 1 large bathroom with jacuzzi tub & laundry. Living room, kitchen & separate dining room. Abundant custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. Attached 1 car garage, fenced yard, large shade tree, sprinkler system, covered back patio, plenty of extra storage space.

Great neighborhood very near Olde Town Arvada & Light Rail soon. We are nearby so we can help if there is any problem!

