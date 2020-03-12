5361 Everett St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68515b70a6 ---- To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!! Available NOW, is this newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath ground-level apartment, located near Terrace Park and 54th Pl. & Everett St! Huge courtyard for residents with many parks within walking distance! This unit comes with a spacious living room, off-street parking, Huge Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances to include a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. On-site coin operated laundry or bring your own stackable washer/dryer for in unit hookups! Plenty of public transportation nearby, including light rail. Plenty of retail shopping, restaurants and nightlife in the area! Rent is $1,200.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,200.00 required for the security deposit. Water, sewer and trash are billed at a monthly flat rate of $25.00. Electricity and gas are in tenant's name. Small dogs allowed, monthly pet rent of $50 with a $200 refundable pet deposit, due at or before move in. View our 3D tour here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MP5JRcuk3wh&brand=0 To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/