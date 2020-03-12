All apartments in Arvada
5361 Everett St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5361 Everett St.

5361 Everett Street · (720) 571-7488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5361 Everett Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68515b70a6 ---- To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!! Available NOW, is this newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath ground-level apartment, located near Terrace Park and 54th Pl. & Everett St! Huge courtyard for residents with many parks within walking distance! This unit comes with a spacious living room, off-street parking, Huge Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances to include a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. On-site coin operated laundry or bring your own stackable washer/dryer for in unit hookups! Plenty of public transportation nearby, including light rail. Plenty of retail shopping, restaurants and nightlife in the area! Rent is $1,200.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,200.00 required for the security deposit. Water, sewer and trash are billed at a monthly flat rate of $25.00. Electricity and gas are in tenant's name. Small dogs allowed, monthly pet rent of $50 with a $200 refundable pet deposit, due at or before move in. View our 3D tour here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MP5JRcuk3wh&brand=0 To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5361 Everett St. have any available units?
5361 Everett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5361 Everett St. have?
Some of 5361 Everett St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5361 Everett St. currently offering any rent specials?
5361 Everett St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5361 Everett St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5361 Everett St. is pet friendly.
Does 5361 Everett St. offer parking?
Yes, 5361 Everett St. does offer parking.
Does 5361 Everett St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5361 Everett St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5361 Everett St. have a pool?
No, 5361 Everett St. does not have a pool.
Does 5361 Everett St. have accessible units?
No, 5361 Everett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5361 Everett St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5361 Everett St. has units with dishwashers.
