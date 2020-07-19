5165 Dudley Street

Amenities

3 BED, 1 Bath Arvada ranch house. All new kitchen with cherry cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Open floorplan with maple hardwood flooring in common areas. Newly carpeted bedrooms. Newly painted interior. Coved ceilings. Back yard with sprinkler system. Located near Griffin Park. Small dog < 45lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your pet/assistant animal: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE THRU 6/2019. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.