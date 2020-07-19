All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
5165 Dudley Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5165 Dudley Street

5165 Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5165 Dudley Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BED, 1 Bath Arvada ranch house. All new kitchen with cherry cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Open floorplan with maple hardwood flooring in common areas. Newly carpeted bedrooms. Newly painted interior. Coved ceilings. Back yard with sprinkler system. Located near Griffin Park. Small dog < 45lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your pet/assistant animal: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE THRU 6/2019. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 Dudley Street have any available units?
5165 Dudley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5165 Dudley Street have?
Some of 5165 Dudley Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5165 Dudley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 Dudley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5165 Dudley Street is pet friendly.
Does 5165 Dudley Street offer parking?
No, 5165 Dudley Street does not offer parking.
Does 5165 Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 Dudley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 Dudley Street have a pool?
No, 5165 Dudley Street does not have a pool.
Does 5165 Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, 5165 Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5165 Dudley Street has units with dishwashers.
