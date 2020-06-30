All apartments in Arvada
5036 West 68th Avenue

5036 West 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5036 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80030

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31aee500a9 ---- Great opportunity to rent this beautiful fully remodeled town home with a two car attached garage. Located in the desirable Yacht Club just a short distance away from Hidden Lake, community pool and restaurant. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and the master bedroom has a private bath and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings throughout, main floor laundry, you have private small patios both front and rear of the home. Basement is finished with a fully conforming bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 West 68th Avenue have any available units?
5036 West 68th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 West 68th Avenue have?
Some of 5036 West 68th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 West 68th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5036 West 68th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 West 68th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5036 West 68th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5036 West 68th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5036 West 68th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5036 West 68th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 West 68th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 West 68th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5036 West 68th Avenue has a pool.
Does 5036 West 68th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5036 West 68th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 West 68th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 West 68th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

