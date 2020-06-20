All apartments in Arvada
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3

4883 West 68th Avenue · (303) 442-7773
Location

4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
JUNE FREE!! Rare Yacht Club Townhouse - Large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a partially finished basement. Open living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Main level master suite. Large front deck and balcony off slider, 2 car garage, W/D hookups, pool community

No pets, sorry.

Tenant pays for gas and electric and places in own name with provider. Owner pays water, sewer, trash

Lease dates 6/5/2020-5/31/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5803411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 have any available units?
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 have?
Some of 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
