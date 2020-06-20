4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

JUNE FREE!! Rare Yacht Club Townhouse - Large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a partially finished basement. Open living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Main level master suite. Large front deck and balcony off slider, 2 car garage, W/D hookups, pool community



No pets, sorry.



Tenant pays for gas and electric and places in own name with provider. Owner pays water, sewer, trash



Lease dates 6/5/2020-5/31/2021



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage's are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE5803411)